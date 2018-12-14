$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,225. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

