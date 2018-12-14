$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $977.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Stephens set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Chairman J Thomas Hill acquired 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,745.30. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,997.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $111,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 90.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 114.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $141.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.