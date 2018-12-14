$1.43 EPS Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

WBA stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 8,223,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.