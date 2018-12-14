$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.76 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.91. 35,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,948. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.31. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

