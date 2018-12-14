$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,110,000 after acquiring an additional 362,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,110,000 after acquiring an additional 362,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after acquiring an additional 227,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 81,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,045. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.