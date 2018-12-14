10,177 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 99,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 340,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,225. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

