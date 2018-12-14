12,000 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 70,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $100.90 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

