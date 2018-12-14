120,684 Shares in Regions Financial Corp (RF) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,684 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $13.78 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $14.90 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

