12,178 Shares in Unisys Co. (UIS) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Unisys stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.42. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $688.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.60 million. Unisys had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price target on Unisys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

