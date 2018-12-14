$122.33 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus Inc (CARG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $122.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.40 million. CarGurus posted sales of $90.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $450.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $449.30 million to $453.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $561.24 million, with estimates ranging from $548.01 million to $583.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 584,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 297.33, a P/E/G ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $525,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,424,257 shares of company stock worth $208,391,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 33.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

