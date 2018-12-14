12,599 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 45.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6,102.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 579,195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6,645.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 154.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 485,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

In other news, Director Larry K. Harvey purchased 4,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $70,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.13. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 125.99% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.18%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “12,599 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/12599-shares-in-agnc-investment-corp-agnc-purchased-by-blair-william-co-il.html.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.