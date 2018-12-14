13,000 Shares in SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXCP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners by 45.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SXCP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXCP opened at $11.69 on Friday. SunCoke Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Partners LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 96.97%.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

