13,266 Shares in Chevron Co. (CVX) Acquired by National Investment Services Inc. WI

National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $413,622,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 78.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,790,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,547,000 after buying an additional 2,994,612 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 12,404.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 478.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,855,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $208,402,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $115.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,126,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

