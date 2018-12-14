2,046,308 Shares in Allakos Inc (ALLK) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,046,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $59.94 on Friday. Allakos Inc has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $65.48.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

