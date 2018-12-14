21,194 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.57% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 2,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXQ opened at $51.73 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

About Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

