22nd Century Group (XXII) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) dropped 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 2,348,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,388,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

XXII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

