2,413,100 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,413,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $46,180,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $387,000.

NASDAQ:RAMP opened at $44.09 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. Macquarie began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

In other news, Director William J. Henderson sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $333,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $393,144.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,314 shares of company stock valued at $23,584,737.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

