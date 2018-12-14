269,482 Shares in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269,482 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYPE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

TYPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Monotype Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYPE opened at $17.02 on Friday. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $709.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

Monotype Imaging Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

