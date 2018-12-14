3,232 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,080,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.65 and a 1-year high of $127.32.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $2.90 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FIZZ. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
