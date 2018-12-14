3,232 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,080,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.65 and a 1-year high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $2.90 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIZZ. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/3232-shares-in-national-beverage-corp-fizz-acquired-by-gam-holding-ag.html.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.