$329.81 Million in Sales Expected for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will post sales of $329.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.55 million to $345.31 million. Dunkin Brands Group posted sales of $227.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $350.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million.

Several research analysts have commented on DNKN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,900 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $139,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 45,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $3,325,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,591 shares of company stock worth $38,151,848. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2,018.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth $110,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNKN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 972,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,379. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.20%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

