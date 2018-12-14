$349.54 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce sales of $349.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.60 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $329.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.73.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $228.06. The company had a trading volume of 292,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,001. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $183.89 and a 1 year high of $237.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $263,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,320.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.