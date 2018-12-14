3,844 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 554,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 153,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total transaction of $1,396,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Maxim Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

DPZ opened at $250.16 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/3844-shares-in-dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-acquired-by-baker-avenue-asset-management-lp.html.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.