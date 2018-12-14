3D Systems Co. (DDD) Stake Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,409 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of 3D Systems worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 110.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.90.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.82 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Gabelli cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on 3D Systems to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $75,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,798.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

