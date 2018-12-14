$449.85 Million in Sales Expected for ONE Gas Inc (OGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) to post $449.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $433.00 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $462.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.60 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 905.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 327,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 295,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 23.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,171,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,572,000 after buying an additional 221,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 127.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 207,628 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6,892.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 205,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 202,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,926,000 after buying an additional 132,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.12. 1,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.27. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

