45,361 Shares in Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Comcast comprises 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 319,972 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,509,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,510,000 after acquiring an additional 760,566 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,166 shares of company stock worth $550,500. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $36.52. 293,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,907,164. The firm has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

