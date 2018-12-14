53,701 Shares in Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.60% of Lawson Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barrington Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

