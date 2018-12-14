$635.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to announce $635.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $578.72 million and the highest is $703.00 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $550.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Williams Capital set a $109.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.45. 63,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,366. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,358.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

