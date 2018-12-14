690,636 Shares in Southern Co (SO) Acquired by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 690,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 48,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 676,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,332,000 after buying an additional 106,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 597,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,683,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

SO stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $705,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $428,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/690636-shares-in-southern-co-so-acquired-by-luminus-management-llc.html.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.