73,413 Shares in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 153.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after acquiring an additional 544,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 1,036.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KapStone Paper and Packaging alerts:

Shares of KS stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $893.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “73,413 Shares in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/73413-shares-in-kapstone-paper-and-packaging-corp-ks-acquired-by-marshall-wace-north-america-l-p.html.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS).

Receive News & Ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.