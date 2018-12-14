77,418 Shares in ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF (EPOL) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF (BMV:EPOL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF by 2,921.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 389,724 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000.

EPOL opened at $23.61 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF has a 1 year low of $403.94 and a 1 year high of $558.00.

