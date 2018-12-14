$8.28 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (SAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to post sales of $8.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.44 billion. SAP reported sales of $8.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.64%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.46. 1,071,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,588. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SAP has a 1-year low of $98.83 and a 1-year high of $127.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.