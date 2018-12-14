88,748 Shares in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 857.6% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 768,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 688,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,749 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 41.1% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 666,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 194,008 shares during the last quarter. Luzich Partners LLC boosted its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 7.0% in the second quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 399.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

IRS stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $346.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

