9,976 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

