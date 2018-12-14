ABB Ltd (ABB) Receives $23.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,714,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,186,000 after purchasing an additional 449,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ABB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,626,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 383,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ABB by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,964,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 226,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,491,000 after purchasing an additional 366,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $62,258,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

