AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,608,000 after acquiring an additional 348,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,867,000 after acquiring an additional 717,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,786,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,824,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after acquiring an additional 157,594 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,833,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $1,495,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 286,203 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $8,809,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,004,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,440 shares of company stock worth $14,129,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.71 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/abbvie-inc-abbv-holdings-reduced-by-rockefeller-capital-management-l-p.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.