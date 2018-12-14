AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,608,000 after acquiring an additional 348,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,867,000 after acquiring an additional 717,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,786,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,824,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after acquiring an additional 157,594 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,833,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,437.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 286,203 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,440 shares of company stock worth $14,129,804 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

ABBV opened at $87.71 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

