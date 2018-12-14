Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Lifted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Accenture were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 181,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 218.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42,574 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 85.8% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 116,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,661,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $157.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,716. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $146.05 and a 12-month high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.39.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total value of $200,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

