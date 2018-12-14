Acorn International (ATV) & COLRUYT SA/ADR (CUYTY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) and COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Acorn International alerts:

0.2% of Acorn International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of COLRUYT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Acorn International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acorn International and COLRUYT SA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn International $20.29 million 4.78 $12.38 million N/A N/A COLRUYT SA/ADR $10.56 billion 0.93 $436.82 million $0.76 21.51

COLRUYT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Acorn International.

Profitability

This table compares Acorn International and COLRUYT SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn International N/A N/A N/A COLRUYT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acorn International and COLRUYT SA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorn International 0 0 0 0 N/A COLRUYT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Acorn International has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COLRUYT SA/ADR has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

COLRUYT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Acorn International does not pay a dividend. COLRUYT SA/ADR pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers health and collectible, mobile phones, kitchen and household, fitness, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics, and other products. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

COLRUYT SA/ADR Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France. It also operates 78 Colruyt retail stores and 26 Dreambaby stores in Belgium. In addition, the company operates ColliShop, an online shopping service; ColliShop Professional, which offers a range of B2B products; 215 Spar retail stores; and 298 Codifrance stores. Further, it provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 66 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Additionally, the company operates 120 DATS 24 filling stations and Collect&Go, an online shopping service; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and combined heat and power generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, companies, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.