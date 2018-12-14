Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,330 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.64% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADAP. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 15,832,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,417,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after acquiring an additional 384,366 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,665,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.36 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

