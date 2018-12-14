Admiral Group (ADM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,998 by Analysts at Barclays

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 2,009 ($26.25) to GBX 1,998 ($26.11) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ADM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,756 ($22.95) price objective (up from GBX 1,720 ($22.47)) on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a sector performer rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,040 ($26.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,973.91 ($25.79).

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,985 ($25.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,766 ($23.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 32,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($26.71), for a total value of £660,212 ($862,683.91).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

