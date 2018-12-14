Adobe (ADBE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Adobe updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.60 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $7.75-7.75 EPS.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $248.08 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $172.92 and a one year high of $277.61. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Adobe from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $797,422.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

