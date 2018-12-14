Adobe (ADBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Adobe’s creative products continue to drive its top-line growth. The company is currently benefiting from strong demand for its innovative solutions and growing subscriptions for its cloud application. Adobe has been making great efforts toward establishing its presence in cloud-related software areas such as documents and marketing. Adobe Experience Manager, which enables brands to offer a personalized experience, is also witnessing robust growth. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs.”

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $248.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adobe has a 52-week low of $172.92 and a 52-week high of $277.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $760,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,552.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

