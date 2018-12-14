Adobe (ADBE) Shares Gap Up to $245.34

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $239.25, but opened at $245.34. Adobe shares last traded at $249.35, with a volume of 84646 shares traded.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.89.

Get Adobe alerts:

The company has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total transaction of $665,997.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,486,540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,119,492,000 after buying an additional 178,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after buying an additional 349,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after buying an additional 349,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,974,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,171,442,000 after buying an additional 191,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,311,581,000 after buying an additional 1,426,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Adobe (ADBE) Shares Gap Up to $245.34” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/adobe-adbe-shares-gap-up-to-245-34.html.

Adobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.