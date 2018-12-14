Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) CEO Sells $17,078.97 in Stock

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $17,078.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,180.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 414,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,358. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $225.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.57.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 591.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

