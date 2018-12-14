Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,031,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 955,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,072,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $1,625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,890 shares of company stock valued at $16,534,586 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 24,179,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,555,728. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-shares-sold-by-point72-hong-kong-ltd.html.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.