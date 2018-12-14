AerCap Holdings (AER) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $15,086,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $382,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,735,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,900,000 after buying an additional 238,588 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 403,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,182,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $434,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $64.00 price target on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:AER opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.97. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. AerCap’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

