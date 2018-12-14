Aggregated Micro Power (AMPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (8.10) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Aggregated Micro Power stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Friday. Aggregated Micro Power has a 1 year low of GBX 74.41 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Aggregated Micro Power in a research note on Thursday.

Aggregated Micro Power Company Profile

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

