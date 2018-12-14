Agree Realty (ADC) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agree Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $61.21 on Monday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Agree Realty had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Laith Hermiz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,238,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,132,000 after purchasing an additional 926,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,394,000 after buying an additional 506,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 132.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at about $9,251,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 24.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 620,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 520 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 10.0 million square feet of gross leasable space.

