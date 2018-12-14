Agree Realty (ADC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Agree Realty traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 4056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADC. ValuEngine cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Laith Hermiz sold 3,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,983,000 after acquiring an additional 204,091 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,238,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,132,000 after acquiring an additional 926,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 956,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Agree Realty had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Agree Realty Company Profile (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 520 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 10.0 million square feet of gross leasable space.

