Agree Realty (ADC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agree Realty from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Agree Realty from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.13. Agree Realty has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Laith Hermiz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,983,000 after acquiring an additional 204,091 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,238,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,132,000 after acquiring an additional 926,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 956,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 520 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 10.0 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.